LONG BEACH — On Dec. 21 at 2:42 a.m., on Howerton Way in Ilwaco, an officer made contact with vehicle parked in a disabled parking spot, with the driver appearing to be passed out behind the wheel. The man was identified as Richard A. Heptner, 65, from Ilwaco, who had no valid driver’s license. He was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Dec. 26 at 8 p.m., LBPD again stopped a vehicle driven by Richard A. Heptner, 65, from Ilwaco for a defective headlight and he was subsequently cited for again driving with a suspended license third-degree.
