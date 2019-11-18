On. Nov. 6 at 8 a.m., LBPD arrested a 13-year-old male from Ocean Park his felony warrants out of Clackamas County.
On Nov. 7 at 8:22 a.m., Angela M. Husted, 54, a homeless person, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
On Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. in Long Beach, an officer was contacted regarding an allegedly intoxicated female who refused to leave a residence with requested. She had a current warrant out of Grant County, but Pacific County Jail refused to accept her so she was transported to a house in Ocean Park.
On Nov. 10 at 7:38 p.m. in Ilwaco, Amy E. Rodriguez, 38, from Ilwaco, was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Nov. 11 at 6:26 a.m. in Long Beach, contact was made with a couple of vehicles parked near the Bolstad restrooms. Dillon W. Ray, 23, was in one of the vehicles and that numerous outstanding felony warrants. He was taken into custody and booked into Pacific County Jail.
At 5:45 p.m. in Long Beach, a gas and propane generator was reported stolen from a construction site on 17th Street.
At 6:42 p.m. in Long Beach, Angela M. Husted, 54, who is homeless, was cited for trespass first-degree after she was 86’d from a business.
On Nov. 17 at 10:45 a.m., in Ilwaco, John A. Chavez, 54, from Medford, Oregon was contacted and subsequently booked into Pacific County Jail for suspicion of violating a protection order and two counts of violation of protection order assault.
At 6:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, Anthony R. Ramos, 28, from Ilwaco was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
