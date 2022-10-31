Oct. 22 - At 7:25 p.m, a Korey M. Olson, 20, of Long Beach was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
At 10:26 p.m., three kids were reported hitting the windows and doors at an address on the 400 Block of Spruce St.
Oct. 25 - At 9:23 a.m., a male subject with a knife was reported knocking over tracks downs in the downtown area. When contacted by law enforcement as he was making his way through town, he told an officer he was on his way to Willapa Behavioral Health. He had just picked up a TV from a donation bin.
At 10 p.m., a male student from Ilwaco High School was reported sending pictures on Snapchat with an AR-15. The student was reported by a parent as not always being mentally stable. Officers investigated the incident and notified the school district. No direct threat was found and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was advised because the student lives in Ocean Park.
Oct. 27 - At 4:12 p.m., His Supper Table reported an illegal dumping of a mattress. An officer traced the vehicle that dumped the mattress and the offender was told to remove it.
At 10:22 p.m., a reporting party stated that they heard what sounded like three shots from a .22 firearm in the area of the 1900 Block of Pacific Avenue. An officer discovered that it appeared to be a nail gun on Ocean Beach Boulevard. The person was advised of the city’s noise ordinance.
Oct. 28 - At 2:15 p.m., a jewelry store on the 800 Block of Pacific Avenue reported that people were selling fake jewelry and using a sad story.
At 4:49 p.m., a woman was reported dumping out garbage cans at Beacon RV Park. A responding officer made contact with the woman and she denied dumping out the garbage cans. She refused to cooperate with the officer.
At 6:10 p.m., a woman was reported throwing beer cans around the Beacon RV Park and was also threatening people. An officer attempted to contact the woman but she went inside her trailer.
At 11:20 p.m., two juveniles were reported walking around throwing items at a home on the 100 Block of Quacker Avenue.
At 11:30 p.., a male was reported possibly overdosing on fentanyl at 4th N and Pacific Avenue. The male was narcanned and was fine.
At 12:49 a.m., a resident on the 700 Block of Pacific Avenue reported that two males were trying to get into a neighbor's home. They tried to enter through a window and took off when they saw her. They left in a Toyota Corolla.
Oct. 29 - At 10 a.m., a shop was broken into at the Port of Ilwaco. Someone pried open a door and it looked like someone also tried to kick in the door.
Oct. 30 - At 2:10 p.m., someone stole a 100 gallon propane tank from the 2500 Block of Ocean Beach Boulevard sometime between the end of September and Oct. 30.
At 10 p.m., a male reported that he was pickpocketed at a convenience store while walking to the gas pumps from the store. The male stated he paid for gas and thought he put his wallet back into his pocket. When he left the store he was followed by a blonde-haired man and the man brushed against him. Officers planned to get surveillance footage from the store to see if the man was pickpocketed.
