Jan. 23 — Supermart employees reported a man taking a $19 lighter and a $2 miniature shot of Fireball whiskey. Video footage did not show the face of the suspect, who the store owner wants to have him prosecuted and 86’d if he is identified.

While doing extra patrols at the basketball game, the principal approached an officer and told the officer that a man used a fake $50 bill to pay for $15 worth of food. The subject was then given $35 in change. Subject said that he did not know that the money was fake and he just found it on the floor of his van. He agreed to return the rest of the change back to the concession stand. Fake $50 placed in evidence. No charges filed.

