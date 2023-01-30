Jan. 23 — Supermart employees reported a man taking a $19 lighter and a $2 miniature shot of Fireball whiskey. Video footage did not show the face of the suspect, who the store owner wants to have him prosecuted and 86’d if he is identified.
While doing extra patrols at the basketball game, the principal approached an officer and told the officer that a man used a fake $50 bill to pay for $15 worth of food. The subject was then given $35 in change. Subject said that he did not know that the money was fake and he just found it on the floor of his van. He agreed to return the rest of the change back to the concession stand. Fake $50 placed in evidence. No charges filed.
Jan. 26 — Riley L. Wonderlich, 44 of Seaview, booked for 3rd degree theft on suspicion of having stolen a nylon wagon from a beach house carport and items from a freezer at a downtown restaurant.
Officer responded to Ilwaco to speak to a female “mad about such as Satan worshipers wanting to kill her father in the county.” Officer asked dispatch to pass that along to a deputy. “I told her she needed to calm down and she agreed. I also told her that if she goes back into the market tonight she would be arrested for trespassing.”
Jan. 27 — Riley L. Wonderlich, 44 of Seaview, booked on two counts of 3rd degree theft and one count of possession of stolen property 3rd degree in connection with alleged thefts from a downtown Long Beach store.
