Dec. 20 — In Ilwaco there were multiple reports of a disturbance. Reporting party called 911 to report that her friend’s ex-husband, Jerry W. Matzen III, 36, was there to pick up their children for a few days and that he was being disorderly. Matzen stated that his ex’s boyfriend told him to leave the property and then sprayed him in the face with mace. Matzen was later cited for disorderly conduct. Additional charges are pending prosecutor’s review.

While her vehicle was parked near the Long Beach Post Office, reporting party returned to find the interior smelled like cigarette smoke. She later discovered that her iPhone, wallet and other items had been stolen out of her handbag. ttempted to use the Apple find your phone feature. No leads available at the time of the report.

