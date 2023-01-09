Dec. 20 — In Ilwaco there were multiple reports of a disturbance. Reporting party called 911 to report that her friend’s ex-husband, Jerry W. Matzen III, 36, was there to pick up their children for a few days and that he was being disorderly. Matzen stated that his ex’s boyfriend told him to leave the property and then sprayed him in the face with mace. Matzen was later cited for disorderly conduct. Additional charges are pending prosecutor’s review.
While her vehicle was parked near the Long Beach Post Office, reporting party returned to find the interior smelled like cigarette smoke. She later discovered that her iPhone, wallet and other items had been stolen out of her handbag. ttempted to use the Apple find your phone feature. No leads available at the time of the report.
Malicious mischief reported at Driftwood Point Apartments. Reporting party said someone vandalized her vehicle by denting it and pouring hair bleach all over it. Security camera video showed suspect damaging her car. Officer advised her to go to LBPD after going to court for a restraining order if she wanted to make a police report.
Dec. 21 — Reporting party saw a suspect on his security camera removing about $100 in items from his freezer. Video was posted online and person was identified.
Dec. 22 — Ocean Beach Hospital reported a male with his pants off yelling in the parking lot. He had pants back on when officer arrived. He left on the transit bus.
A subject was reported fighting with the bartenders at Long Beach tavern and they went down to the ground. One of the bystanders held the male subject down with his foot on him. Subject left the scenein a pickup. Officer spoke with the female bartender, who stated that the male pushed her and then she pushed him back and the male subject ripped her shirt. After investigation, tavern wants subject 86’d if he can be identified, but they decided to not press charges.
Nels E. Pederson, 48 of Ilwaco, will be cited for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order after showing up at a property where isn’t allowed to be.
Dec. 23 — A citizen picked up a 24-year-old female standing by the road and brought her to the police station. She initially gave a fake name and said she was brought down her against her will and forced to steal packages from peoples porches and she just wanted to go back to Yakima.
A caller wanted to report a sex assault allegedly committed against him by a female coworker the previous weekend while they were drinking and taking drugs together. He decided to consult with a doctor first before proceeding with the matter.
Officer dispatched to a female lying in the roadway curled up in ball, withdrawing from percocet. Her family was there with her. Placed her in pickup to stay warm until Medix arrived.
Dec. 25 — Timothy L Minerd, 35 of Ilwaco, cited for DWLS 3rd degree and failure to transfer title.
Dec. 27 — Caller reported that she suspected a $100 check which had been reportedly mailed to her by her father’s wife was stolen out of her mailbox on Ocean Beach Boulevard.
1993 GMC Sierra two-door extended cab pickup reported stolen from Scarboro Lane.
Dec. 28 — Citizen report of a male subject dressed in a black coat and tan pants yelling at people and traffic from the parking lot. Officer later contacted him and learned he did not need assistance.
Burglaries reported at Pacific Bible Church/New Life Church. Reporting party advised that he saw a male subject inside the church walking around with a hoodie and no one was supposed to be inside. The front door glass was broken at both locations. Suspect detained the next day on a mental-health hold. Charges pending.
Dec. 30 — Reporting party advised that he anted to report theft of a card from his mother that contained a $100 bill. Apparently placed in mailbox that everyone at the address has access too. Security camera footage will be reviewed.
Dec. 31 — Report of a person with an ax and a person with a gun blocking in a driver. Male with the gun said female passed him on a double yellow line, so her followed her and she started waving the ax around in the car and he told her he had a gun but denied pulling it out. Female said she was following the male’s car and he slammed on his brakes so she went around him. She said she grabbed the ax because she was worried about him following her. Officer “lectured both drivers about their behavior.”
Jan. 1 — Officer received a telephone request from a female regarding a neighbor grabbing her breast yesterday as she was getting out of her car. He squeezed it five times and said he could do that all day long. Male has made sexual comments in the past but this is the first time he has grabbed her. She wants to pursue charges. Case under investigation.
