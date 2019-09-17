On Sept. 9 at 4:09 a.m. on Howerton Way in Ilwaco, a disturbance was reported. The responding officer found a woman who was “yelling and cussing,” as she was really hungry. He gave her food he had in his car and asked her to stop yelling. She agreed and moved on.
At 7:19 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, an officer made contact with a person trespassing on private property. Upon arrival, the officer contacted Marilyn J. Muse, 22, a homeless person. She was admonished about being in a cabin without the owner’s permission. She was subsequently cited for criminal trespassing first-degree.
On Sept. 11 at 7:50 a.m., on 11th Street in Long Beach, Matthew G. Sparks, 31, from Long Beach was cited for allegedly violating a protection order.
At 7:52 a.m. on Boulevard Street, an assault was reported. Britta D.K. Steed, 74, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 11:06 p.m. on Spruce Street in Ilwaco, three allegedly intoxicated males were being loud. They were advised to quiet down, which they did.
On Sept. 14 at 7:10 a.m. in Long Beach, Benjamin J. Ely, 37, from Chewelah, Wash., was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.