On June 22 at 1:16 p.m., on Washington Avenue, an assault was reported. The incident involved money that was allegedly stolen. After an initial confrontation between the two men, Timothy R. Turner, 37, from Seaview, allegedly pulled a knife. He busted out the driver’s window of a vehicle with an old lawnmower blade and then threw the blade, hitting and slicing the victim’s arm before taking off, leaving his bike and blade behind. A charge of second-degree assault was sent to the prosecutor’s office.
At 3:34 p.m., Kurt E. Kaino, 58, from Long Beach was cited for violation of a protection order.
On June 23 at 10:16 p.m., Patrick J. Prest, 35, from Ilwaco, was stopped and turned over to the Washington State Patrol for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On June 25 at 4:10 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, a fight in progress between two females was reported, with injuries to both parties. Neither wanted medical aid and neither wanted to press charges.
On June 27 at 5:28 p.m., Michael D. Maul, 54, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On June 28 at 7:33 p.m. in Ilwaco, Michael J. Harman, 44, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on a felony warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.