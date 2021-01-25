Extra patrols were requested at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, around Long Beach Elementary in the evenings as people congregating and hanging around all night are littering and damaging property.
On Jan. 16 at 6:22 p.m., an assault was reported at Driftwood Point Apartments. The case remains under investigation.
On Jan. 19 at 4:40 a.m. at an RV park in Long Beach, a disturbance was reported with individuals who admitted getting high engaging in a loud, verbal argument.
At 1:15 p.m. on Brumbach Street in Ilwaco, the theft of a chainsaw and charger were reported.
On Jan. 20 at 2:10 p.m., kids pulling pranks on residents of Washington Avenue were reported. The youths were located and warned, and their parents contacted as this has been an ongoing issue.
On Jan. 23 at 10:19 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle with a registration that expired in 2018. The driver, Donald J. Munoz, 40, from Gresham, Oregon, was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Jan. 24 at 8:33 p.m., a vehicle was located in the dunes. When contacted the driver said the vehicle was stuck. The driver was informed it is illegal to drive in the dunes and advised where the nearest beach approach was.
