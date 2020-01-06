On Jan. 1, at 1:21 a.m. in downtown Long Beach, LBPD was dispatched to a report of a fight at a tavern involving 15 people. The arriving officer found people running in all directions. It was alleged a woman had been choked by her boyfriend, who took off when he learned police had been called. After an initial investigation, Robert A. Cranston, 36, from Clackamas, Oregon was the alleged perpetrator. A charge of domestic violence fourth-degree assault was sent to the prosecutor’s office.
At 1:50 p.m. in Long Beach, occupants of a car were alleged to be shooting mortar type fireworks out the windows of the vehicle.
On Jan. 2 at 8:50 p.m., Austin J. Robertson, 24, from Long Beach was booked into Pacific County Jail for outstanding warrants.
On Jan. 5 at 6:43 p.m. on 6th Street in Long Beach, a bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.
