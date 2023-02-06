Jan. 31 — While patrolling Ilwaco, a Long Beach officer heard a female yelling in the area of Beacon RV Park. The officer found Jessica T. Callahan, 43, screaming at a woman about “a bag of asthma medicine or something.” Callahan began accusing someone of being a thief and going on about the medicine. The officer learned from Dispatch that a felony warrant was outstanding for Callahan, who was detained and arrested for her warrant. Later on Jan. 31, multiple stolen items were recovered from inside one trailer and booked into evidence. Callahan was charged with possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property from an Ilwaco burglary.

A garbage truck driver observed a male pull a female down by her hair. Male left in a brown GMC truck and female walked away. Pickup located in Seaview, but male could not be located.

