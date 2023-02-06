Jan. 31 — While patrolling Ilwaco, a Long Beach officer heard a female yelling in the area of Beacon RV Park. The officer found Jessica T. Callahan, 43, screaming at a woman about “a bag of asthma medicine or something.” Callahan began accusing someone of being a thief and going on about the medicine. The officer learned from Dispatch that a felony warrant was outstanding for Callahan, who was detained and arrested for her warrant. Later on Jan. 31, multiple stolen items were recovered from inside one trailer and booked into evidence. Callahan was charged with possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property from an Ilwaco burglary.
A garbage truck driver observed a male pull a female down by her hair. Male left in a brown GMC truck and female walked away. Pickup located in Seaview, but male could not be located.
On Main Street in Ilwaco a reporting party said her grandson had all four tires flattened. He estimated the damage to be $2,000 for the tires and $160 for the "KC" lights that were also damaged. All four tires had what appeared to be drill holes. Damage was also done to the hood of the car with what appeared to be a drill bit. The identity of the suspect is
Feb. 4 — Jessica J. Lingley was cited for obstruction after repeatedly failing to provide her actual name when asked by the officer in relation to trespassing in a Long Beach tavern after being told to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.