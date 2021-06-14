On May 29 at 4:45 p.m., someone reported a naked man laying in the grass. An officer made contact and found the individual was covered with a towel and blanket taking a nap. He was advised to put his closes back on.
On May 31 at 2:20 a.m. on the Bolstad approach, a man allegedly pointed a gun at nearby people.
On June 1 at 7:13 a.m., at a local motel in Long Beach, a Yeti cooler and fishing equipment were reported stolen from a truck.
On June 4 at 11 a.m., on Lake Street in Ilwaco, an egg was thrown at a group of people on a sidewalk from a vehicle going by.
On June 5 at 12:23 a.m., the front door of an apartment had been egged.
