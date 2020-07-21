On July 14 at 9:14 p.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported at a local motel. The responding officer found a wheelchair bound person had been pushed to the floor and choked allegedly by John W. Bills, 60, from St. Helens, Oregon. When helping Bills get clothes on to take him into custody, an aggressive dog in the room bit the officer in the arm. Bills was eventually booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence second-degree assault.
On July 17 at 6:59 p.m. in Long Beach, an officer responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. After an initial investigation, Raymond B. McConnell, 26, from Long Beach, was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree after he left the scene.
On July 18 at 8:47 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported. A woman said she was hit, and bit and choked. Contact was made with Donald W. Wetz, 31, from Gladstone, Oregon, who resisted officer instruction. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence second-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
At 9:28 p.m. in Ilwaco, dispatch received a call of a woman screaming and crying. LBPD responded and found the woman in distress because she couldn’t find her dog. The dog was located and returned home safely.
