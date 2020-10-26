On Oct. 13 at 8:28 p.m. in Ilwaco, Jesus D. Sass, 22, from Ilwaco, was contacted after having been reported as extremely intoxicated and passed out in the street. After talking to Sass, the responding officer was going to give him a courtesy transport home but upon pat down found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The charge was sent to the prosecutor’s office for charging.
On Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m., a group of juveniles were reportedly trying to knock over a porta-potty by Black Lake. LBPD contacted the youth who admitted to it and apologized for their behavior. Their parents were advised of the incident.
On Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m., a porta-potty was found in Black Lake. It was retrieved from the water.
At 4:38 p.m. in Long Beach, Amber N. Williams, 21, from Long Beach, was contacted after driving a vehicle over the posted speed limit, following too close and drifting back and forth in the traffic lane. After an initial investigation she was booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of drugs and for a felony warrant out of Denver, Colorado.
On Oct. 23 at 11:47 a.m., theft via check fraud was reported, with the suspect apparently out of Oklahoma.
At 3:56 p.m., in Ilwaco, a theft was reported. The incident was resolved between the parties involved.
On Oct. 24 at 2:40 a.m., trespassers were reported at a business in Long Beach. They were trespassed and advised to leave the property, which they did.
At 6:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, an assault was reported. Lorraine A. Veach, 51, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
