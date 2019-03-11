On March 5 at 12:20 p.m., on 28th Street in Long Beach, Tyler D. Johnson, 28, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 11:32 p.m. on 26th Street in Long Beach, Taylor B. Whybark, 19, from Ocean Park was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On March 9 at 6:40 p.m., Eric C. Ackerman, 40, from Ariel, Washington was stopped for a traffic infraction and subsequently turned over to the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
