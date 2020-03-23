March 4 — At 8:21 a.m. in Ilwaco, it was reported that someone had brought marijuana to the school. A 13-year-old female from Ocean Park was charged with possession of marijuana.
March 6 — At 9:25 p.m., after receiving a report of a stolen bike, an officer observed Joseph C. Young, 41, from Seaview in possess of a three-wheel bicycle matching the description. Black, blue and green tape was used to cover over the brand and markings on the bike. Young indicated he had put different handle bars on the bike and took the baskets off. After his arrest he said he would attempt to retrieve the missing original parts. He was cited for possession of stolen property third-degree.
March 9 — At 11:34 a.m. in Long Beach, a business reported a theft of more than $50,000 over the past year by a now ex-employee. The case is under investigation.
March 10 — At 2:42 p.m. in Ilwaco, the theft of a vehicle was reported. The vehicle was recovered in Oregon, and the driver was taken into custody.
March 11 — At 10:17 p.m. on Pioneer Road in Long Beach, Sherman R. Fanning Jr., 57, from Raymond was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
March 12 — At 8:47 p.m. in Long Beach, Angelique J. Wirkkala, 56, from Naselle, was contacted and subsequently cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 14 — At 10:16 a.m., LBPD was dispatched to an assault in progress at the Ilwaco Community Center bus stop. After an initial investigation, James P. Duggan, 60, from Ocean Park was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault third-degree, assault fourth-degree, disorderly conduct, and unlawful bus conduct.
March 16 — At 3:20 p.m. in Long Beach, a drug incident was reported. The suspect, Robert Kettleband, 50, from Ilwaco, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
March 17 — At 1:41 p.m., on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, LBPD was dispatched to a harassment call. Suspect Conni L. McIntosh, 49, from Seaview, was charged with making threats to kill.
March 19 — At 7:56 a.m., individuals allegedly entered a Long Beach motel and stolen about $30 worth of food from the food bar for guests.
