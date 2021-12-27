On Dec. 21 at 4:20 p.m., someone reported a 7-year-old boy walking down 14th Street by himself. An officer made contact and the child said he was going to get help because his mom was in labor. The officer took the boy back home and found a woman on the floor with stomach pain. Medix responded and transported her to the hospital.
On Dec. 22 at 10:46 a.m., a female was creating a disturbance on First Avenue in Ilwaco. She was advised to control herself, and agreed to do so.
At 6:02 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, a homeless man refused to leave a business. An officer contacted him and he agreed.
On Dec. 23 at 11:02 a.m., a CD and portable charger were among the items stolen in a vehicle prowl on 18th Street in Long Beach.
At 10:42 p.m., on Washington Avenue in Long Beach, a person was said to be causing a disturbance by honking a car’s horn non-stop.
On Dec. 24 at 5:33 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
On Dec. 25 at 11:10 a.m. on Shoreview Drive in Long Beach, an officer observed a pickup with electrical extension cords leading from a makeshift box with a bed in the bed of the truck to a city light pole. Contact with the owner was attempted. It was a trip/electrical hazard across the sidewalk. The officer unplugged the extension cord and received a minor electrical shock. A written notice was placed on the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.