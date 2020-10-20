On Sept. 29 at 7:56 p.m., in Long Beach, a “dine and dash” incident was reported at a local restaurant.
On Oct. 3 at 10:18 a.m., in Long Beach, malicious mischief was reported after a window was broken out of a car. A description of the possible suspect’s vehicle was provided, and the owner contacted.
At 6:33 p.m., in Long Beach, an intoxicated man was creating a disturbance and allegedly getting aggressive with motel staff. He was turned to a room where his mother was staying and she noted there would be no more issues.
On Oct. 5 at 8:40 a.m., a car was reported stolen from the parking lot behind a downtown Long Beach business. It was discovered that the same vehicle was abandoned in the surf the previous night. The locked vehicle was found stuck in the sand and had clearly gone through the tides cycle. The vehicle was removed from the surf. One working camera was found near where the vehicle had been parked and will hopefully provide more information on the situation.
On Oct. 9 at 4:12 p.m., Rudy M. Rodriguez, 40, from Ilwaco was contacted and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.