On June 8 at 11:34 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was alleged. The caller said words were exchanged in the laundry area of an apartment building, shoved occurred and one person pointed pepper spray at another. The case is under investigation.
On June 9 at 8:02 p.m., Christina M. Lentz, 42, from Ilwaco was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On June 11 at 7:12 p.m. and disturbance was reported on California Avenue in Long Beach.
On June 13 at 9:32 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, an officer stopped Iokowe N.
Demello, 57, from Ocean Park and subsequently cited him for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.