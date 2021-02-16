On Feb. 8 at 2:55 p.m., a realty company reported receiving a letter with a small plastic bag of unknown substance inside. It was forwarded to the Washington State Patrol lab for DNA check.
At 3 p.m., another suspicious letter that contained body fluids was received at a realty company. It was also sent to the WSP labor for DNA match.
At 7:41 p.m., it was alleged that a student was assaulted by a teacher. The case is under investigation to gather information on the incident.
On Feb. 9 at 11:22 a.m., an individual was found using drugs in a restroom. The person took off but left his cell phone behind. An officer made contact.
At 3:40 p.m., a young boy was observed jumping from building top to building top in Long Beach.
On Feb. 11 at 4:26 p.m., Shelley L. Ziemer, 49, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., on First Avenue in Ilwaco, John D. Jones, 24, from Astoria was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail after he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument.
On Feb. 14 at 1:56 a.m. it was reported that Shaun Schlenker began calling dispatch and called a total of 37 times and threatened to kill dispatchers and law enforcement officers and would “knock the sheriff’s teeth out.” At 2:56 a.m., it was reported that the back window of a patrol vehicle was smashed, as were windows at the police department. Schlenker was seen in possession of a baseball bat. A high risk stop was conducted and Schlenker was eventually taken into custody. Windows at Anchor Realty, the Elks Lodge and the Peninsula Performing Arts building were also broken. Schlenker was booked for two counts of malicious mischief first-degree, two counts of malicious mischief second-degree, intimidating a public servant and resisting arrest.
At 8:06 p.m. on Washington Street in Long Beach, Joel C. O’Rourke, 41, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for felony harassment.
