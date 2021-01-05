On Dec. 31 at 8:29 p.m., on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach, Ty A. Tucker, 29, from Port Townsend was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Jan. 1 at 2:12 a.m., Joshua K. Townsen, 40, from Naselle was stopped for driving without headlights in Long Beach. He was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On Jan. 2 at 2:11 p.m., LBPD was dispatched to a collision in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue South in Long Beach. The arriving officer found a Toyota Scion had side-swiped a Dodge truck and rear-ended a Dodge Durango before coming to a stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle was initially transported to Ocean Beach Hospital but was then airlifted to Portland. The odor of intoxicants was extremely heavy coming from the suspect vehicle, according to the police report. Charges are pending a search warrant and blood results. The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.