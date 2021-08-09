On Aug. 3 at 7:50 a.m., on Washington Street in Long Beach, a vehicle was prowled and a Bluetooth and a Harley jacket were among the items stolen.
In Long Beach at 5:45 p.m., on Pacific Avenue, a shoplifter was reported in a business. The store owner will provide a list of stolen items for a report to be filed.
At 7:05 p.m., a car prowl was reported, and a fly rod was stolen.
On Aug. 4 at 4:19 p.m., at a bus shelter, an officer made contact with two people smoking marijuana. One of the two had an outstanding Dept. of Corrections warrant but the jail would not hold on DOC warrants so they were issue written warnings and released.
At 4:32 p.m., on First Avenue in Ilwaco, a LBPD officer stopped a vehicle for defective exhaust, defective stop lamp, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk and use of marijuana while driving. The driver was Tyler T. Nelson, 23, from Ilwaco. A charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants is pending.
On Aug. 5 at 3:05 p.m., in Ilwaco, the main fuel line to an outboard motor was cut. Surveillance video is under review. Several other boats had fuel lines cut as well.
At 4:53 p.m., an individual was taken into protective custody near Black Lake in Ilwaco.
On Aug. 6 at noon on Advent Street in Ilwaco, a burglary was reported. Several windows were broken on a building and a travel trailer was entered. A Winchester rifle was stolen, and other guns were moved. Fingerprints are being taken from the trailer and shop.
On Aug. 8 at 3:21 p.m., an assault was reported on Brumbach Street in Ilwaco. Both individuals were advised to stay in their own room.
At 3:55 p.m., on Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach an assault was reported with one person sustaining a minor injury. The case remains under investigation.
