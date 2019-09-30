On Sept. 23 at 8:35 a.m. on State Route 103, clothes and miscellaneous other items were stolen from a laundromat in Long Beach.
At 12:30 p.m., items valued at approximately $1,700 were allegedly taken from a Long Beach business.
On Sept. 27 at 8:04 a.m., in Long Beach, Amanda M. Valette, 33, from Long Beach, was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for no valid operator license first-degree.
At 10:33 p.m. in Ilwaco, Long Beach Police contacted Ralph R. Baker, 64, from Ilwaco for a traffic citation and subsequently arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants.
