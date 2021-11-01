On Oct. 25 at 9:01 p.m. near the school, a student was assault by a student from a visiting school. Suspect Perry S. Joseph, 19, from Tacoma was cited for assault fourth-degree.

On Oct. 26 at 12:27 p.m., an assault was reported, with one person punched in the face.

On Oct. 29 at 8:14 a.m., Jeff S. Deccio, 65, from Long Beach, was stopped and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.

At 9:19 a.m., someone complained about a disturbance near Black Lake. The caller said there was an airboat making too much noise. The boat was a DNR boat doing milfoil water-weed mitigation.

On Oct. 30 at 5:17 p.m., a car had been entered, the trunk lock had been punched and a console game was stolen.

