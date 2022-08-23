On Aug. 15 at 9:05 a.m., a caller at 201 8th St. SE reported that she woke up and found a busted out window in her 2010 Chevy HHR. No suspect was located and the victim planned to turn the incident into her insurance.

On Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., the owner of Doupe’s in Ilwaco reported that someone had thrown eggs at a mural overnight and that it had happened in the past.

