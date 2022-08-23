On Aug. 15 at 9:05 a.m., a caller at 201 8th St. SE reported that she woke up and found a busted out window in her 2010 Chevy HHR. No suspect was located and the victim planned to turn the incident into her insurance.
On Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., the owner of Doupe’s in Ilwaco reported that someone had thrown eggs at a mural overnight and that it had happened in the past.
On Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m., the Breakers reported that they suspected fraud by a guest and the reservation did not match the credit cards used for the booking.
On Aug. 15 at 4:34 p.m., a caller reported that while using a public restroom in Ilwaco a pair of Swarovski binoculars and a cell phone were stolen from her vehicle.
On Aug. 16 at 4:15 p.m., a report was taken that a $300 Lamiglass Fishing Rod was stolen from a fishing boat overnight at the Port of Ilwaco. The victim stated they knew it was unlikely the rod would be found, but wanted to document it anyways.
On Aug. 16 at 6:20 p.m., Christopher T. Benedict, 52, of Long Beach was cited for fourth-degree assault. He allegedly pulled a victim out of a chair and shoved her at the Driftwood Point Apartments.
On Aug. 17 at 10:56 a.m., Russell D. Zeller, 66, of Ocean Park, was cited for reckless endangerment for driving through a closed area on Bolstad Avenue and bumped a flagger with his vehicle. He informed an officer that he was attempting to get to a veterinary appointment.
On Aug. 18 at 2:20 p.m., Keaton C.T. Malcolm, 22, of Ocean Park was cited for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct for fighting. Malcolm and another man, who was armed with a firearm, were fighting over a female.
On Aug. 18 at 4 p.m., an ex-husband was harassing an ex-wife on 2nd St. He allegedly had climbed on her roof and was shining a flashlight through a window. The victim had to install new locks to deter the man.
On Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m., an irate female was reported at the McDonald's. She informed officers that the feds and Astoria Police Department were going to arrest them. Previously she stated Seal Team 6 and and POTUS would carry out the task.
On Aug. 19 at 3:45 p.m., a merchant reported that they believed they had taken a fake $100 bill. When asked about it, the merchant showed the police the bill and it checked out and appeared to be real. When asked why they thought it was fake, the merchant stated, “it was passed by a 16-year-old male in black.”
On Aug. 19 at 11:33 p.m., Joel E. Caldwell was stopped and cited for third-degree driving without a license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
On Aug. 20 at 9:26 a.m., Darren O. Skelton, 50, of Vancouver, was cited for third-degree driving without a license.
On Aug. 20 at 1:06 p.m., a juvenile on a bicycle repeatedly rode through the kite festival on Bolstad Avenue and was asked to stop several times, and even flipped off festival officials and told them to “pound sand.” The youngster's mom was located at a business on 9th Street SW and was upset when she learned of what he was doing and asked law enforcement to tell him to get back to the business.
On Aug. 20 at 2:08 p.m., a female was reported touching multiple people on Bolstad Avenue W. An officer responded to the area and observed her “blessing people” but did not observe her touch anyone. When she left the area she was informed of multiple reports that she had touched people without permission.
On Aug. 20 at 5:15 p.m., juveniles were reported damaging trees at the Ilwaco City Park and were asked to stop.
On Aug. 21 at 11:23 a.m., Gary A. Ziemer, 75, of Long Beach was cited for violation of a no contact protection order. He was found to again be harassing his ex at the Driftwood RV Park including driving past her residence and leaving items at her trailer.
On Aug. 21 at 4:06 p.m., a neighbor on 8th Street SE reported that they heard children screaming all day long like they were being beaten. An officer responded and discovered children playing outside and none appeared to be in any distress.
On Aug. 21 at 5:22 p.m., a victim reported that she had items stolen out of her parked vehicle at a local inn. Approximately $750 worth of items were taken from her vehicle overnight.
