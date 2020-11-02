On Oct. 26 at 12:45 a.m., in Long Beach, a disorderly person was reported in a business parking lot. The arriving officer witnessed a female punching and kicking another person. As a result, Sandy J. Petrich, 62, from Chehalis was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault fourth-degree.
On Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., a burglary to a business in Long Beach was reported.
On Oct. 29 at 3:58 p.m., a suspicious individual was reported jogging on the trails near Black Lake.
On Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m., in Ilwaco, cash was stolen from a home. A possible suspect was named.
At 5:22 p.m., Richard A. Cody, 75, from Westport, Washington was contacted about a traffic incident. He was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree. At 5:58 p.m., Mr. Cody was again stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
