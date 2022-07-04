On June 27 at 11:50 a.m., LBPD responded to the report of a theft at the Port of Ilwaco. The officer found that approximately 150 gallons valued at around $900 of diesel fuel had been siphoned from a 38-foot Bayliner.
On June 27 at 5:27 p.m., LBPD performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for unsafe movement/defective equipment at Pacific Avenue S and 18th Street SE. The driver, Anthony R. Ramos, 30, of Ilwaco did not have a license and did not have a bill of sale for the vehicle. The vehicle’s VIN also did not match the license plate. Ramos was cited for third-degree DWLS.
On June 27 at 10:22 p.m., Pacific County dispatch received several calls reporting suspicious persons on top of the Elks. Before an LBPD officer arrived, juveniles took off on foot. The officer located one of the juvenile’s home and informed a parent and the juvenile that they were being banned from the property.
On June 28 at 2:19 a.m., LBPD responded to a report of an assault at Ocean Beach Hospital. The officer learned that a patient in the emergency room had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who allegedly grabbed her by the throat, shoved her and hit her across the face. A charge for domestic violence fourth-degree assault was forwarded to the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office against Kevin Gorham, 41, of Ilwaco.
On June 30 at 11:51 a.m., LBPD responded to a report of a warrant arrest/incident involving a male who had hit the door of a bus and had broken its window at Black Lake. The suspect, Patrick J. Saunders, 44, was arrested for second-degree malicious mischief and a warrant.
On June 30 at 2 p.m., LBPD responded to a malicious mischief incident involving a 2011 Ford Explorer that was keyed. Scratches were located on the passenger side of the vehicle including two on the front fender area, three on the passenger front door and one on the rear door.
On June 30 at 10:21 p.m., LBPD responded to a report of a disturbance at McDonald’s involving a Chevy Silverado that entered the drive-thru with a trailer. A worker reported that the driver got out of the vehicle after being told he could not go through and threatened to fight the worker.
On July 1 at 10:03 p.m., LBPD responded to a report of a theft. The officer learned that a suspect, Nicole Lombardo, 35 and homeless, had allegedly stolen about $400 from a victim’s safe. The responding officer forwarded a charge of third-degree theft to the city prosecutor.
On July 3 at 12:15 a.m., LBPD responded to a report of a disturbance at a Long Beach tavern. The officer learned that a group of women were yelling at each other on the sidewalk. The women who were arguing were sisters and the officer learned everything was OK.
On July 3 at 6:15 p.m, LBPD responded to a report of a disturbance on the Ilwaco waterfront. The officer learned a group of people were setting off fireworks. The officer was asked to tell the group to keep the big booms to a minimum and not to put fireworks in the water.
