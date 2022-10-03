On Sept. 26 at 5:32 p.m., an officer responded to the Long Beach Tavern after a report of broken bottles, keys scattered all over, and lockers that were ransacked. The officer found wet footprints and that the tills had been pried open. The suspect(s) also took a DVR for the surveillance system but it was located in a trash can.

On Sept. 26 at 11:46 a.m., a caller reported that someone broke into his vehicle on the 100 Block of First Ave N. two nights earlier and stole his prescription nitro.

