On Sept. 26 at 5:32 p.m., an officer responded to the Long Beach Tavern after a report of broken bottles, keys scattered all over, and lockers that were ransacked. The officer found wet footprints and that the tills had been pried open. The suspect(s) also took a DVR for the surveillance system but it was located in a trash can.
On Sept. 26 at 11:46 a.m., a caller reported that someone broke into his vehicle on the 100 Block of First Ave N. two nights earlier and stole his prescription nitro.
On Sept. 26 at 12 p.m., Seth P. Nesseth, 38, of Ilwaco, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order and two misdemeanor warrants and booked into the Pacific County Jail for contacting a victim.
On Sept. 29 at 1:18 p.m., a citizen reported a male on a bicycle yelling and cussing on the 100 Block of 28th Street NW. An officer located the man at Ocean Beach Boulevard and 10th Street NW who was yelling into the air. The officer spoke with the man for several minutes and deescalated the situation.
On Sept. 30 at 7:10 a.m., an officer observed a male screaming and yelling in front of the Super Mart. The officer spoke with the man briefly and he departed without incident.
On Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m., an officer responded to Pioneer Market for a trespassing complaint regarding an individual who would not leave. The responding officer located the individual yelling inside a porta-potty. The officer requested a crisis team who responded and spoke with the individual. The individual eventually walked away from the area.
On Oct. 1 at 11:46 p.m., a woman at Westwind Manor reported that she was being harassed by a homeless man. The responding officer learned that the man had been coming up to her window, removed the screen and was ringing her doorbell. When she told him to leave her alone he called her a “whore.” Upon the officer arriving, the man left the area and he was contacted nearby. The man claimed she invited him over for dinner but the officer made it clear he needed to leave the woman alone.
On Oct. 1 at 10:20 p.m., a woman on the 100 block of Lake St SW reported that her debit card had been hacked and was used in Los Angeles, Calif. The officers explained to the woman that there was little they could do because the suspect was not in the area and she didn’t know exactly who it was.
On Oct. 2 at 9:11 a.m., Laurence L. Daughtery, 58, of Long Beach was cited for third-degree theft. Daughtery lives in the woods across from an inn and has been creating continuous issues with guests and staff. He allegedly has stolen items including electronics from the manager and food items and was caught on video on Sept. 30 stealing $34 worth of merchandise from the inn. The thefts were caught on surveillance.
