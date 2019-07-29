At 4:56 p.m. on July 15, someone had hit a trailer in a parking lot in Long Beach and took off, causing minimal damage. The driver was tracked down and apologized over the phone.
On July 17 at 7:55 a.m., a domestic violence was reported in Long Beach. The story of any assault changed after authorities gained entry to the apartment.
On July 17 at 8 p.m., attempt was made to contact Ryan Cadwell, age 33 from Long Beach, for his insurance information. He was subsequently cited for hit and run after he could not be contacted.
A hit and run was reported from the night before on July 18 at 11 a.m. in Ilwaco.
An AT&T antenna was reported damaged again in Long Beach on July 18 at 1:05 p.m.
On July 20 at 4:43 a.m., a male subject was reported rolling around in an Ilwaco yard saying he was beat up by his whole family. He was unable to be located.
Children were reported smoking marijuana and yelling profanities in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in Long Beach on July 20 at 2:53 p.m.
