On June 29 at 11:30 a.m. a car prowl was reported at a motel in Long Beach. There was no sign of forced entry. Battery packs, an emergency room kit, tire pump, eyeglasses and a set of New Testament CDs were taken, with an total estimated value of $900.
On June 30 at 11:29 p.m. in Long Beach, LBPD was dispatched to a welfare check. After an initial investigation, Duane M. Snavely, 41, from Long Beach, was detained and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was sent to the prosecutor’s office.
On July 3 at 12:31 a.m. at a motel in Long Beach, a disturbance occurred between occupants of two separate rooms. Police responded to several calls between these people.
On July 4 at 8:12 p.m., Kenneth A. Schneider, 30, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 10:08 p.m. on Washington Avenue, Joshua P. Shipley, 19, from Warrenton, Oregon, was stopped for a traffic infraction and then turned over to Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On July 5 at 12:21 a.m., suspect Jason D. Gillingham, 41, from Vancouver, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
