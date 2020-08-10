On Aug. 3 at 5:05 a.m., two males were seen attempting to steal bicycles from the back of a car in a motel parking lot in Long Beach. They took off when they realized they were being videotaped.
At 3:33 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported after one person was allegedly hit with tent poles.
On Aug. 4 at 9:50 p.m., anti-law enforcement graffiti was reported in the downtown restrooms.
On Aug. 5 at 9:23 p.m., Donald J. Garber Jr., 37, from Long Beach, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he was stopped for going 46 mph in a 25-mph zone. Garber admitted to the voluntary field sobriety testing and admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana prior to driving.
On Aug. 6 at 10:14 a.m. in Long Beach, David R. Huff, 40, from Long Beach was cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On Aug. 7 at 1:01 p.m., at the port in Ilwaco, a male was allegedly to be in the women’s bathroom taking pictures of feet.
At 5:51 p.m. in Ilwaco, malicious mischief was reported after a man alleged used both hands to “hammer punch” the middle of a windshield cracking it.
On Aug. 8 at 2:04 a.m., in Long Beach, an allegedly highly-intoxicated man who was with three other men and was causing a disturbance. They agreed to quiet down for the night. At 4:42 a.m., another call came in about man, who was identified as Jesse J. Renneberg, 26, from Kelso. After an initial investigation Renneberg was cited for indecent exposure as he was seen “naked peeing in the hallway.”
At 2:25 p.m., it was reported that a shoplifter hit multiple businesses in town.
At 9:22 p.m. in Ilwaco, Christopher L. Otterbein, 63, from Ilwaco, was booked into Pacific County Jail for failure to register as a sex offender. Otterbein was found living inside a storage unit in Ilwaco.
On Aug. 9 at 1:33 p.m., in Long Beach, Margaret A. Parsons, 66, from Shelton, Wash., was cited for assault fourth-degree, after she allegedly slapped another person.
At 2:59 p.m., in Long Beach, a sexual assault was reported.
