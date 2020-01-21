On Jan. 13 at 2:13 p.m., a burglary was reported at the Ilwaco Community Building. At some point during the day, an individual accessed the downstairs portion of the building and placed a rock in the door to keep it from locking and later accessed the area that way. There were some camping items found along with a backpack with clothing and more.
On Jan. 14 at 8:14 p.m., on 8th Street, three individuals were observed in a truck parked in the dark. All were underage and smoking marijuana. Charges were sent to juvenile for a 16-year-old male from Ocean Park for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, under 21 and two counts of distribution of marijuana to persons under 21; a 16-year-old male from Long Beach will be charged with possession of marijuana under 21; and Autumn M. Rogge, 18, from Long Beach was cited for possession of marijuana under 21. They were released to their parents.
On Jan. 16 at 9:55 a.m., on Brumbach Avenue in Ilwaco, a plant and planter box valued at about $50 was stolen from the front porch of a home.
On Jan. 17 at 8:59 a.m., on Myrtle Avenue in Ilwaco, a window on a vacant residence was reported to be open. An officer conducted a check of the home and after confirming no one was inside closed the window. The responding officer noted that it appears someone may have been squatting in the home.
At 12:19 p.m. at the middle school in Ilwaco, an assault was reported. The surveillance video confirmed one person was punched in the face by the perpetrator, a 13-year-old female from Ilwaco. A charge of assault fourth-degree will be sent to juvenile.
