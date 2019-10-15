On Oct. 7 at 9:52 p.m., Reginald J. MacDonald, 64, from Ilwaco, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
On Oct. 8 at 1:30 a.m., a fire in a garbage container outside a Long Beach business was reported. LBPD extinguished the fire.
On Oct. 9 at 12:37 p.m., theft and fraud was reported in Ilwaco after a store credit card was stolen and three unauthorized charges were made.
At 1:30 p.m., Corey E. Jones, 25, from Astoria was cited for theft third-degree after allegedly shoplifting items from a local store.
On Oct. 10 at 12:50 p.m., a Harley Davidson jacket was stolen from a local thrift store.
On Oct. 13 at 3:23 p.m., a LBPD officer made contact with Patrick L. Saunders, 41, from Ilwaco, who had outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail on the warrant and suspected possession of methamphetamine.
