On March 19 at 7:42 p.m., an individual, identified as Leonard P. Bonneville, 62, from Idaho, was alleged to be harassing and making threats to persons at the hospital. A charge of harassment was sent to the prosecutor.
On March 21 at 1:05 a.m. on Pacific Avenue N in Long Beach, officers were called to a report of a female yelling for help. Contact was made and after an initial investigation, Tamera N. Thompson, 24, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
At 3:29 a.m. in Ilwaco, contact was made with two individuals who were said to be fighting. Both parties had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. After talking with all involved, no charges were filed.
On March 22 at 12:23 p.m. at 27th and Pacific in Long Beach, a hit-and-run accident was reported. A witness followed the vehicle and got a license plate number. Timothy L. Minerd, 34, from Ilwaco, came to LBPD to admit his involvement. He was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree and hit-and-run.
On March 25 at 6:55 a.m. in Long Beach, reports were received of a suspicious vehicle, a black Volkswagen bug with no plates. After a LBPD officer initiated a stop the vehicle sped up and turned onto X Lane where it came to a stop at the end of the road. The driver, William T. Smith, 44, from Portland, Ore., was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree. The vehicle was initially impounded but when a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine was found, it was sealed with evidence tape and taken to PCSO for a warrant search.
At 12:40 p.m., in Long Beach, a trailer that was reported stolen last year was found on Bolstad Avenue East. The owner was able to note identifying characteristic on the trailer that matched his own. The person with the trailer said he borrowed it a couple of weeks ago from a person currently in Oregon who has an extensive criminal history. The VIN number had been removed or ground off.
On March 27 at 4:20 a.m., a person at First Avenue and Lake Street in Ilwaco was said to be lighting off small fireworks. Contact was made with a man who said he was scaring off a bear that had knocked over a large trash can.
