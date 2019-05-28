On May 22 at 2:05 p.m. in the Sandpiper Mall, a man was reported to be either sleeping or passed out. LBPD made contact and instructed him to move on, which he did.
At 8:30 p.m. in Long Beach, a man covered in bug bites was acting suspiciously and appeared to be casing the business.
On May 25 at 9:29 p.m., Triscia M. Gill, 35, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped. Gill had outstanding felony warrants and was booked into Pacific County Jail.
On May 26 7:53 a.m. on 11th Street in Long Beach, Matthew G.F. Sparks, 31, from Long Beach was contacted and booked into Pacific County Jail on two misdemeanor warrants.
At 8:44 p.m., LBPD made contact with the driver of a vehicle with an after-market light bar which was blinding. The driver, Jeff O. Hiatt, 39, from Tigard, Oregon was allegedly intoxicated and was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
