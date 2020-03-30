March 23 — At 8:17 p.m. in Ilwaco, it was alleged that four people were attempting to steal two cases of beer.
March 24 — At 1:13 a.m. on Rochelle Way in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported. It was later found to be unsubstantiated.
March 25 — At 6:09 a.m. in Ilwaco, theft of money off a bank card was reported. The case is under investigation.
March 26 — At 10:10 a.m., an Ilwaco business reported someone dumped a bunch of crab in a parking lot.
At 10:35 a.m. in Culbertson Park in Long Beach, the line was taken off of a pressure washer.
At 12::09 p.m. in Long Beach, an officer arrived for a report of disturbance. As a result of the response, Heather A. Williamson, 21, from Ocean Park, was cited for obstruction of a police officer.
At 10:54 p.m. in Ilwaco, an individual was contacted walking between businesses at the Port that were closed. The officer contacted Scott A. Wood, 49, from Astoria. He was offered a ride to the bridge. Prior to entering the vehicle a pistol was found in his possession and his Clatsop County concealed weapons permit had expired in 2002. Wood will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.