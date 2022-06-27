On June 20 at 6:50 a.m., the police department responded to the report of an open garage door at an RV park, and what looked like someone lying on the floor with someone holding a gun over him. The responding officer discovered nothing out of the ordinary other than a black tarp on the ground.
On June 20 at 9:00 a.m., the police department responded to the report of a theft on the 1000 Block of Cooks Hill Road. The reporting party advised the responding officer that her purse was stolen the night before. Inside the purse was approximately $350, medications and cards including the women's ID. It was also reported that a vehicle was burglarized as well.
On June 20 at 10:00 a.m., the police department responded to the Ilwaco Fisherman's Market for the report of a theft. The Saturday before, a female had stolen signs from the business and was confronted about it.
On June 20 at 12:24 p.m., the police department responded to the report of a malicious mischief on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. Someone had drawn graffiti on a door and there were no known suspects.
On June 21 at 8:40 a.m., the police department responded to the report of a theft at the Head Start. Someone had stolen gas from a bus and the tank wouldn’t hold gas.
On June 23 at 8:20 p.m., the police department responded to the 100 Block of Brumbach Avenue for a domestic violence incident. A male reported that his girlfriend, identified as Donna M. Merrit, 48, had struck him. She was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
On June 24 at 3:00 p.m., the police department responded to a welfare check on the 100 Block of 3rd St SW involving a young child left inside a vehicle while the mother was getting a pizza. She had not been drinking. The mother was advised to be more careful.
On June 24 at 9:37 p.m., the police department responded to the report of a domestic violence incident on the 200 Block of 17th St NE. A husband had assaulted his wife and threw a knife at her. He had also placed her into a headlock and wouldn’t allow her to move. The man, identified as James M. Hamilton, 71, was allegedly intoxicated as well. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.
On June 24 at 10:17 p.m., the police department responded to the report of a disturbance on the 100 Block of Brumbach Ave. A citizen allegedly wanted to make a citizen's arrest after allegedly observing a male beating a female. The responding officer learned that the incident was only verbal.
On June 26 at 5:42 p.m., the police department responded to th4e report of an assault at an RV park. The responding officer learned that a suspect identified as David W. Jones, 70, had assaulted another man identified as Gary A. Ziemer, 74. While the officer was a speaking with the men, Jones and a woman identified as Sandra R. Shinall, 42, began making threatening statements towards Ziemer. Jones reportedly grabbed a chair Ziemer was sitting in and flipped him backwards and caused Ziemer to hit his head.
Jones was arrested for violating a protection order and resisting arrest for allegedly fighting with the officer while trying to place him in handcuffs. Ziemer was cited for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct and Shinal was cited for disorderly conduct.
