Nov. 15 — At 11:51 p.m., a firearm owner reported that their Walther PPK 9mm black pistol had been stolen from their daughters trailer on the 1300 Block of Ocean Beach Boulevard S in Long Beach sometime within the past month. The firearm owner lives in Washougal and had loaned it to their son. The responding officer learned that the pistol was reportedly stolen along with a Playstation game console during an unreported burglary.
At 7:28 p.m., while an officer was walking to their office at the police station male approached them and reported an assault that had occurred at the Bolstad Beach Approach bathrooms. The male alleged that he and another male met at the bathrooms to discuss some threats and a verbal altercation transitioned to a physical one. The male alleged he was pushed into a car and then thrown to the ground and was put into a headlock and had a hard time breathing.
The officer requested Medix to the police station to evaluate the male, who refused to be transported to the hospital. The officer also learned that the alleged suspect was accusing the alleged victim of being the aggressor. The police department determined that “both males were at fault and no charges would be filed.”
Nov. 16 — At 2:20 p.m., Steven D. J. Wirkkala, 23, of Rosburg was arrested for second-degree rape of a child.
At 3:08 p.m., three females were reported trespassing on a property on the 2100 Block of North Boulevard. When the responding officer arrived, the females were gone.
At 4:09 p.m., dispatch received a 911 hang-up at the North Beach Tavern. An officer responded to the location and learned from a bartender that a delivery driver had choked on something and they had to use the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the item. They attempted to call 911 twice but the line only had silence. The officer advised them to use a cell phone next time. The driver went to the hospital to be evaluated.
Nov. 18 — At 9:46 a.m., Beacon RV Park reported that two trailers had moved into the park and had hooked up to power. The manager requested an officer stand by while she contacted the alleged squatters. The trailers were locked and nobody was present.
At 3:11 p.m., Joseph Raitano, 37 of Long Beach, was cited for third-degree driving with a license suspended. Upon stopping a vehicle driven by Raintano at Pacific Avenue N and 24 Street NE, Raintano exited the vehicle at the orders of an officer and was discovered to have a folded razor knife in one hand and a set of keys in the other balled up, in a fight-like manner. Raintano eventually complied with the officer and was arrested. A search of the vehicle discovered a methamphetamine pipe and Husqvarna weed eater. The serial number was run and did not come back stolen. Raintano stated he purchased it the the night before for $65. Pacific County Sheriff’s Office declined to confirm their warrants and Raintano was released at the stop location.
At 9:38 p.m., a male at Inn at the Sea reported his girlfriend was “yelling and beating on his car” before taking off on foot. The man told officers that his girlfriend had been drinking. Officers located the woman and learned that she was going through a tough time and admitted she had thoughts about suicide. Officers offered to contact the Crisis Support Network to get her into a hotel by herself but she declined and stated she felt comfortable going with her boyfriend to his dad’s house in Ocean Park. Officers remained on scene until the dad picked the two up.
On Nov. 19 at 10:30 p.m., a bartender at the Long Beach Tavern reported that a male subject needed to be removed but they did not want to press charges. The bartender noted they wanted the male trespassed. The officer was familiar with the male who had been asked to leave the bar “multiple times in the past.” The officer contacted the man at his residence on Pacific Avenue and informed him that he was trespassed and would be provided the form the next day. He was allegedly very intoxicated and agitated. He told the officer to get off his property.
On Nov. 20 at 4:42 p.m., a woman was reported yelling in a park on the 300 Block of Elizabeth Avenue and had reportedly taken something. An officer responded to the scene and learned the female returned to her trailer. The officer spoke with the reporting party who advised the woman had taken a chair from a neighbor and had left it by the bathrooms at the park. An officer was unable to contact the woman, but she called the park and said “there is evil in the park and hung up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.