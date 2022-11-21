Nov. 15 — At 11:51 p.m., a firearm owner reported that their Walther PPK 9mm black pistol had been stolen from their daughters trailer on the 1300 Block of Ocean Beach Boulevard S in Long Beach sometime within the past month. The firearm owner lives in Washougal and had loaned it to their son. The responding officer learned that the pistol was reportedly stolen along with a Playstation game console during an unreported burglary.

At 7:28 p.m., while an officer was walking to their office at the police station male approached them and reported an assault that had occurred at the Bolstad Beach Approach bathrooms. The male alleged that he and another male met at the bathrooms to discuss some threats and a verbal altercation transitioned to a physical one. The male alleged he was pushed into a car and then thrown to the ground and was put into a headlock and had a hard time breathing.

