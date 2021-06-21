On June 10 at 2:59 p.m., in Long Beach, Duane M. Sullivan, 60, of Ocean Park, was charged with violation of a temporary anti-harassment order.
Long Beach Police Officers responded to several requests for welfare check on a woman either reported to be asleep at a table at an Ilwaco business, refusing to leave a business, sitting on the ground in front of a business and at the hospital.
On June 13 at 1:41 a.m., on Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach, a car had been driven into the trees, with only the taillights visible behind broken tree branches. Michael P. Murray, 25, on Long Beach, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 3:25 p.m., Scott A. Wiley, 18, from Ilwaco, was charged with theft second-degree after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of batteries from a Long Beach business.
On June 19 at 1:50 p.m. in Long Beach, an individual came to the LBPD office with a handcuff on his wrist that he could not unlock. An officer attempted to assist but eventually advised that a pair of bolt cutters be used.
At 7:15 p.m., on Sid Snyder Drive, a vehicle had been abandoned in the dunes off the approach. The same vehicle had been called in earlier for being driven recklessly and a possible DUI. The driver showed back up for the vehicle but then took off and the vehicle was towed.
On June 20 at 3:38 p.m. in Long Beach, a “dirty man” was in a dumpster offering people meth. He took off running when an officer arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.