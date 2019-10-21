On Oct. 14 at 1:19 p.m. in Long Beach, an officer stopped a vehicle with a driver he had made contact with 16 minutes prior. The suspect, Vincente Talancon-Pacheco, 31, from Long Beach was cited for driving with a suspended license.
On Oct. 18 at 12:50 p.m. at Ilwaco High School, an assault was reported. The suspect, a 17-year-old female from Ocean Park, will be charged with assault fourth-degree through the Juvenile Department.
On Oct. 20 at 2:34 p.m. near Howerton Way in Ilwaco, Anthony R. Ramos, 27, from Ilwaco was cited for driving with a suspended license.
