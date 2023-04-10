April 3 — A suspicious Coke can was brought to the police station where it was taken and placed in the garage. The can contained a false lid and had what appeared to be a white bottle cap that was cemented down by white putty. Washington State Patrol Sgt. Brad Moon was advised and sent the photographs of the can. The WSP bomb squad came down and x-rayed the can, which turned out to be a hideaway for some marijuana. A bud was kept in the container, surrounded by putty.

April 4 — A female called and said a group of people were leaning on her car, and when asked to stop, they “went off on her” in a threatening manner and scared her very badly. She could hardly tell the officer over the phone she was so shaken up over it. The group was last seen eating at a restaurant on Bolstad, but the officer was unable to locate them.

