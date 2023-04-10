April 3 — A suspicious Coke can was brought to the police station where it was taken and placed in the garage. The can contained a false lid and had what appeared to be a white bottle cap that was cemented down by white putty. Washington State Patrol Sgt. Brad Moon was advised and sent the photographs of the can. The WSP bomb squad came down and x-rayed the can, which turned out to be a hideaway for some marijuana. A bud was kept in the container, surrounded by putty.
April 4 — A female called and said a group of people were leaning on her car, and when asked to stop, they “went off on her” in a threatening manner and scared her very badly. She could hardly tell the officer over the phone she was so shaken up over it. The group was last seen eating at a restaurant on Bolstad, but the officer was unable to locate them.
Theft of scuba gear was reported at the Port of Ilwaco.
April 7 — Officers are investigating a theft of two $29.99 vape pens from the SuperMart by a 13-year-old from Ilwaco.
Male in his late 20s, 6-1 or 6-2, with a Russian accent reported to me messing with an apartment lock with what sounded like a credit card. He told the occupant that, “he got the wrong apartment but gave a strange address.” Rental guests were advised told to call 911 right away if it happened again.
Subject reportedly took around $1,100 in cash. Reporting party did not want anything done criminally, just wanted officers to talk to thief. Officer did so and he was very sorry. Officers suggested a referral to the youth-at-risk program.
Officer discovered the porcelain sink at the Culbertson Park men’s restroom detached and hanging from the wall by the plumbing. The drainpipe was broken off and water was leaking onto the floor. Damage/repair is estimated to be approximately $350. Log entry to serve as case report unless a suspect is identified.
