On April 15 at 11:49 p.m. in Ilwaco, Austin M. Koplin, 24, from Longview, was stopped for a traffic infraction and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
On April 16 at 10:15 p.m. on Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach, a report was received of a vehicle all over the road that nearly struck another vehicle and then almost went into the ditch. An officer contacted the driver, Heather D. Ziel, 25, from Long Beach who was booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 18 at 10:15 a.m. theft by check was reported in Long Beach.
At 4 p.m., at an RV park in Ilwaco, a call was received about a disturbance. LBPD contacted a woman who was causing a disturbance with the lack of clothing on her person.
At 7:20 p.m., a vehicle with two occupants was reported behind a Long Beach business. When the officer made contact, the individuals said they were homeless and they planned to camp in Seaview.
On April 19 at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity around a port-a-potty in Long Beach was reported. A LBPD officer contacted suspect Austin J. Robertson, 24, from Seaview, who had a felony Department of Corrections warrant. He was booked into Pacific County Jail on the felony warrant.
