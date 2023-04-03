March 27 — Milo L. Wilson, 19, of Ocean Park, was cited for hit and run of an attended vehicle after allegedly sideswiping a car. “The driver of the suspect vehicle … said that his foot slipped off the gas when he struck the other vehicle and that’s why he did not stop initially. The other driver said that Wilson “took off” after striking her vehicle and tried to get away.
March 28 — After a fender bender at Ilwaco High School, the other driver drove away after she asked them for their insurance information. She told the responding officer she was not interested in getting the other student in trouble but just wanted their insurance information. “I later called and spoke with him and his mother. I told them that in the future, even if it is a minor fender bender, they need to exchange information.”
March 29 — Burglary reported from a vessel in dry dock at the Port of Ilwaco.
March 30 — There was a report of a female kicking a puppy. Officer found a person matching the description but she did not have a dog and denied any such activity.
April 1 — Dwayne A. Merritt, 51, of Ilwaco, was cited for second-degree criminal trespass after knocking on the front door of a residence and then entering the gated back yard of the residence where he went to the back door of the house. A female and her 11-year-old brother were inside the house at the time and called their grandmother in Ocean Park, who called 911 and reported that a male subject was attempting to break into the residence. Officers responded and observed Merritt walking in the area and wearing clothing matching the victim’s description. The officer photographed Merritt and the victim positively identified Merritt from the photograph. He was detained and issued a citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.