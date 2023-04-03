March 27 — Milo L. Wilson, 19, of Ocean Park, was cited for hit and run of an attended vehicle after allegedly sideswiping a car. “The driver of the suspect vehicle … said that his foot slipped off the gas when he struck the other vehicle and that’s why he did not stop initially. The other driver said that Wilson “took off” after striking her vehicle and tried to get away.

March 28 — After a fender bender at Ilwaco High School, the other driver drove away after she asked them for their insurance information. She told the responding officer she was not interested in getting the other student in trouble but just wanted their insurance information. “I later called and spoke with him and his mother. I told them that in the future, even if it is a minor fender bender, they need to exchange information.”

