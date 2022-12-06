Nov. 28 — At 11:20 a.m., an officer responded to the Hilltop School after a student was discovered in possession of a marijuana vape pen and cigarettes. The officer destroyed them and spoke with the juvenile and her parents, and advised she was getting a break but it would be the only one she gets. No charges were cited or filed.

At 2:18 p.m., the Ilwaco High School reported that an intoxicated male was in front of the school and tried to enter the front door and was not let inside. A responding officer located the male walking near the Pacific Bible Church. The male told the officer that he was looking for his wife. He remained polite and cooperative and was told to stay away from the school.

