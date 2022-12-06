Nov. 28 — At 11:20 a.m., an officer responded to the Hilltop School after a student was discovered in possession of a marijuana vape pen and cigarettes. The officer destroyed them and spoke with the juvenile and her parents, and advised she was getting a break but it would be the only one she gets. No charges were cited or filed.
At 2:18 p.m., the Ilwaco High School reported that an intoxicated male was in front of the school and tried to enter the front door and was not let inside. A responding officer located the male walking near the Pacific Bible Church. The male told the officer that he was looking for his wife. He remained polite and cooperative and was told to stay away from the school.
At 2:30 p.m., a caller reported damage to a fence at 28th NW. The responding officer discovered a few fence boards had been kicked down and boot prints were visible in “sand in the yard.” The officer walked near the home to see if any camps were set up, but did not find any.
Nov. 30 — At 2:37 a.m., McDonald’s reported that a female was yelling in the parking lot at a vehicle and the vehicle almost hit her. The responding officer was unable to locate the female or vehicle.
Dec. 1 — At 10 a.m., the principal at the Ilwaco High School reported that a student had $500 stolen out of a wallet that was inside an unlocked locker in the boys locker room. The theft reportedly occurred during a wrestling practice on Nov. 29. The principal told the responding officer that the student had just been paid from his job.
At 2:30 p.m., a caller at Fisherman’s Cove reported that a SCCY 9mm handgun and holster were stolen out of a safe. The responding officer learned that the caller had recently separated from his girlfriend of 17 years and she was the only person who had access to the safe at his residence. The man was unsure of when the gun was stolen, but believed it occurred “within the last couple of months.” The man was unable to provide the officer with a serial number to the firearm, but noted he purchased it from Sandy’s Gun Store.
Dec. 3 — At 11:55 a.m., a woman at the Fisherman’s Cove alleged that she had been assaulted by the manager of the trailer park. The woman told a dispatcher that the manager “knocked on her door and then tried to open the door.” She stated the manager then shut the door on her leg and that it “hurt.” She declined an ambulance and told the officer that she had an “emergency and needed to take gas to a family member.” No charges have been filed.
At 1:39 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported a disorderly patient who was brought into the hospital by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office for a voluntary mental health patient evaluation. Upon arriving on scene, responding officers learned that the male patient had been punching walls and sliding a glass ER room door shut and that a nurse was afraid to go into the mans room. Officers contacted the man and he began making “threatening statements and gestures,” so the officers requested the assistance of a Washington State Patrol trooper who was parked outside of the hospital. Officers surrounded the man and continued to attempt to de-escalate the situation, but a taser was unholstered and prepared for use. However, the patient eventually began to comply and was restrained. The man had a large U.S. Army Infantry tattoo on his back.
