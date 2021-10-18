On Oct. 11 at 11:10 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, a burglary was reported to a “big crab boat.” It was learned that the Exodus has been repossessed and may be going up for auction, so unsure who the victim would be.
On Oct. 12 in Long Beach, a car prowl in progress was reported at 9 a.m. After a short foot pursuit the suspect decided to comply. The vehicle owner did not want to pursue charges.
At 6:06 p.m., after an incident on Brumbach Street in Ilwaco, a charge of domestic violence fourth-degree assault will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for Kevin Gorham, 40, from Ilwaco.
On Oct. 13 at 2:21 p.m., trespassing and theft were reported on a boat moored in Ilwaco. A stolen laptop was recovered in Warrenton, Ore., and returned. The owner wants anyone found on the boat trespassed in the future.
On Oct. 14 at 7:10 a.m. on Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach, a car prowl of an unlocked vehicle was reported, with numerous items, including a Nordstrom coat, backpack, pocket knife, dagger and more were taken.
On Oct. 15 at 2:20 p.m., a theft was reported. According to the victim, a person sent him a check with “extra money” on it to pay for some work he was doing. He did and sent the extra money back and found that the check used was fraudulent and the phone number he was given was not valid.
On Oct. 16 at 10:04 a.m. in Ilwaco, contact was made with Jon L. Miller, 59, from Vancouver. The vehicle he was driving had a defective windshield, driver’s window broken out, steering column damaged and the ignition was missing. Miller had warrants out of Pacific County. The vehicle was towed. He was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree, and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.
At 11:21 a.m. in Long Beach, Kendra M. Dobbs, 53, from Jefferson, Oregon was stopped and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
