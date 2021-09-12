On Sept. 6 at 11 a.m., in Long Beach, a LBPD officer was dispatched to a speeding vehicle with the occupant said to be impersonating law enforcement with blue lights in the upper windshield of the vehicle. After finally making contact with the vehicle and driver, who admitted to smoking marijuana, the officer saw his date of birth indicating he was a minor. The case was turned over to the Washington State Patrol for processing.
On Sept. 8 at 11:07 a.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported. The victim and alleged suspect were questioned. A charge of assault fourth-degree was sent to the prosecutor for a filing decision on Michael P. Mallory, 64, from Long Beach.
On Sept. 9 at 6:54 p.m., a car fire was reported on Sid Snyder Drive. The owner of the vehicle said that prior to the fire she was being harassed by someone for living in her vehicle. She said she left for a short amount of time, and returned to find her car engulfed in flames.
On Sept. 10 at 5:46 p.m., a vehicle driven by Derrick R. Maxhimer, 33, from Astoria, Ore., was stopped for allegedly exceeding the posted speed. The responding officer observed the steering column cover was removed. A VIN check disclosed a report of sale and expired registration. The vehicle was towed and Maxhimer was cited for driver while license suspended third-degree.
At 8:09 p.m., on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, Casey J. Mazza, 27, from Longview was stopped and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 9:19 p.m., on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, Anthony C. McCollum, 22, from Ocean Park began revving his engine. He took off at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked car. He hit the vehicle hard enough to move it about five feet where it struck a pedestrian and a planter. He was finally apprehended and booked into Pacific County Jail for vehicular assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and reckless driving. The pedestrian sustained a broken leg in the incident.
On Sept. 11 at 2:10 p.m. on Shoreview Drive, David L. Woods, 43, from Tacoma, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 5:13 p.m. on SR-103, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The driver Dalton R. Shollenberger, 30, from Vancouver, was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
At 8:36 p.m. on 7th Street in Long Beach, Ben D. Hagen, 32, from Clatskanie, Oregon was cited for reckless driving.
At 9:43 p.m., Lena Stickel, 37, from Santa Clemente, Calif., was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for domestic violence fourth-degree assault, after an incident at Sid Snyder Drive and Ocean Beach Boulevard.
At 9:58 p.m. in Long Beach, Steven M. Rogers, 35, was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
At 10:02 p.m. on Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, officers contacted the driver of a vehicle that was spinning its tires and breaking traction. Watie R. Adairs, 48, was the driver who was cited by LBPD for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and then turned over to the Washington State Patrol and booked into Pacific County Jail.
