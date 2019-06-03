On May 28 at 9:50 a.m. on Spring Street in Ilwaco, a suspicious package was reported. The package was an old, empty suitcase, which was thrown away.
On May 29 at 2:15 p.m., someone on Lake Street in Ilwaco reported the unauthorized use of a debit card in the amount of $188.60 for airline tickets. The fraud was reported to all affected.
At 3:50 p.m. in Long Beach, the theft of batteries and gasoline from a car lot was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.