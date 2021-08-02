On July 26 at 1:51 p.m. on Oregon Street in Long Beach, Douglas H. Qualls, 23, from Long Beach was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for felony harassment.
At 8:56 p.m., an officer was called for a disturbance at Ilwaco City Park and an ongoing issue with fireworks.
On July 27 at 8:02 p.m., in Long Beach, LBPD stopped a vehicle driven by Jesus N. Esquivel Jr., 24, from Seaview for allegedly passing two vehicles with double yellow lines present. After conducting SFST tests, Esquivel was placed into custody and eventually cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On July 28 at 9:14 p.m., in Long Beach, a wallet was unintentionally left unattended for a short time. The wallet contained an envelope with $3,500 cash in it. The envelope was initially missing and later found in a women’s restroom and was missing $500. The case is under investigation.
On July 30 at 4:37 p.m., on 14th Street in Long Beach, Lewis M. MaGill, 66, from Long Beach was cited for criminal trespass second-degree in violation of a trespass notice.
On Aug. 1 at 5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Boulevard and Bolstad avenue. An agitated individual said people walked out in front of him, so he flipped them off and he said they were yelling at him. Then at 6 p.m., two additional calls came in about the same individual having road rage and peeling out of a parking lot in Long Beach. At 6:27 p.m. at Third Street and Pacific, a report of a two-vehicle accident was received with one of the parties involved the same individual in the earlier disturbances. When LBPD arrived the man, identified as Joshua D. Cook, 36, from Ocean Park, became even more agitated and would not comply with instructions so was taken into custody. He was cited for assault fourth-degree, resisting arrest, obstructing and he was booked into Pacific County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.