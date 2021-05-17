On May 4 at 9:41 p.m., Casey W. Egan, 44, from Florence, Oregon, was contacted and cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On May 5 at 6:03 p.m., LBPD contacted Richard A. Heptner, 65, from Ilwaco and he was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
On May 12 at 3:31 p.m., a theft of more than $750 was reported from a Long Beach business.
At 7:29 p.m., in Ilwaco two suspicious individuals were reported hanging around the hospital.
On May 15 at 10:47 a.m., a burglary was reported. Frances L.M. Starr, 33, from Long Beach and William C. Whiteside, 35, from Long Beach will be charged with burglary second-degree after tool and artwork were stolen from a motel in Long Beach.
