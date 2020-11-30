On Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., it was reported that a service vehicle parked on Idaho Street in Long Beach had been entered and more than $2,000 in tools stolen.
On Nov. 26 at 10:09 p.m., in Long Beach, two adult males were playing a loud game of putt-putt golf. They were told to leave and did who without hesitation.
On Nov. 28 at 12:58 p.m., in Long Beach, Jeremy G. Cox, 33, from Ocean Park, was stopped and cited for driving with a suspended license third-degree.
