On Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., a suspicious man was allegedly bothering a student walking to school in Ilwaco.
On Feb. 25 at 4:07 p.m., a wallet with various forms of identification, debit card and cash was stolen from a vehicle on Brumbach Avenue. Later all property was returned by an anonymous person.
On Feb. 26 at 8:51 p.m., two disorderly intoxicated males in a pickup truck in the school parking lot were yelling at multiple people and creating a disturbance. Upon police arrival, the passenger had left the scene. The driver, identified as Ethan R. Ashe, 46, was found with empty and full alcohol containers and empty marijuana product containers in the vehicle. As he had a $20,000 felony DUI warrant out of Montesano, he was subsequently arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for the felony warrant.
At 11:39 p.m., on Pacific Avenue South, a vehicle with seven juveniles in it from the Battleground area was being driven recklessly. The driver, a 17-year-old female from Yacolt, was said to be traveling at about 40 mph with one person on the top of the vehicle, one person on the hood/windshield, and one person hanging out of the rear driver’s side window. The vehicle had a total of seven passengers in and on it. The driver was cited for reckless driving. The parents were contacted and briefed. The vehicle was impounded to Hill Towing.
On Feb. 28 at 12:35 p.m., Travis W. Davidson, 21, from Long Beach was cited for driving with a suspended license.
At 5:20 p.m., Nathaniel L. Kangur, 39, from Long Beach, was arrested and booked into Pacific County Jail for assault second-degree domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.